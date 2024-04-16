BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Slow, steady global economic growth likely in 2024: IMF
US strength is pushing world output through headwinds from lingering high inflation, weak demand in China and Europe, and spillovers from two regional wars.
Slow, steady global economic growth likely in 2024: IMF
Gourinchas says that many countries have defied gloomy predictions of recession as central banks hiked interest rates to fight inflation. / Photo: Reuters
April 16, 2024

The global economy is set for another year of slow but steady growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

"We find that the global economy remains quite resilient," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's chief economist, told reporters on Tuesday.

Many countries also are showing less "scarring" from the Covid-19 pandemic and cost-of-living crises, returning to pre-pandemic levels of output more quickly than previously predicted, the IMF report found.

The IMF forecasts global real GDP growth of 3.2 percent for 2024 and 2025 — the same rate as in 2023.

The 2024 forecast was revised upward by 0.1 percentage point from the previous World Economic Outlook estimate in January, largely due to a significant upward revision in the US outlook.

Here is a breakdown by major economies:

US compared to Europe

The IMF forecast 2024 US growth of 2.7 percent compared to the 2.1 percent projected in January, on stronger-than-expected employment and consumer spending at the end of 2023 and into 2024.

It expects the delayed effect of tighter monetary and fiscal policy to slow US growth to 1.9 percent in 2025, though that also was an upward revision from the 1.7 percent estimate in January.

But the latest IMF forecasts showed stark divergences with other countries, including in the eurozone, where the 2024 growth forecast was revised downward to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent in January, primarily due to weak consumer sentiment in Germany and France.

China property woes

The IMF left unchanged its forecast for China's 2024 growth to fall to 4.6 percent from 5.2 percent in 2023, with a further drop to 4.1 percent for 2025.

Recommended

But it warned that the lack of a comprehensive restructuring package for the country's troubled property sector could prolong a downturn in domestic demand and worsen China's outlook.

Such a situation could also intensify deflationary pressures in China's economy, leading to a surge in cheap exports of manufactured goods that could stoke trade retaliation by other countries.

RelatedWhy Central Asian Turkic nations are crucial to China's energy needs

Brazil, India shine

But the global lender noted bright spots in some other big emerging market countries, raising its growth forecast for Brazil's economy in 2024 by half a percentage point to 2.2 percent and increasing the forecast for India's economic growth by 0.3 percentage point to 6.8 percent.

It noted that the Group of 20 large emerging market countries are now playing a bigger role in the global trading system and have the capability to shoulder more of the growth burden going forward.

But the IMF said low-income developing countries continue to struggle with post-pandemic adjustments and greater levels of economic "scarring" than middle-income emerging markets.

Russian resilience

In one of the biggest surprises, Russia's 2024 growth forecast was increased to 3.2 percent from the 2.6 percent projected in January.

The report attributed the increase partly to continued strong oil export revenues amid higher global oil prices despite a price-cap mechanism imposed by Western countries, as well as strong government spending and investment related to war production, along with higher consumer spending in a tight labor market.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy