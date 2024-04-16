The global economy is set for another year of slow but steady growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

"We find that the global economy remains quite resilient," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's chief economist, told reporters on Tuesday.

Many countries also are showing less "scarring" from the Covid-19 pandemic and cost-of-living crises, returning to pre-pandemic levels of output more quickly than previously predicted, the IMF report found.

The IMF forecasts global real GDP growth of 3.2 percent for 2024 and 2025 — the same rate as in 2023.

The 2024 forecast was revised upward by 0.1 percentage point from the previous World Economic Outlook estimate in January, largely due to a significant upward revision in the US outlook.

Here is a breakdown by major economies:

US compared to Europe

The IMF forecast 2024 US growth of 2.7 percent compared to the 2.1 percent projected in January, on stronger-than-expected employment and consumer spending at the end of 2023 and into 2024.

It expects the delayed effect of tighter monetary and fiscal policy to slow US growth to 1.9 percent in 2025, though that also was an upward revision from the 1.7 percent estimate in January.

But the latest IMF forecasts showed stark divergences with other countries, including in the eurozone, where the 2024 growth forecast was revised downward to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent in January, primarily due to weak consumer sentiment in Germany and France.

China property woes

The IMF left unchanged its forecast for China's 2024 growth to fall to 4.6 percent from 5.2 percent in 2023, with a further drop to 4.1 percent for 2025.