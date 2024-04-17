Wednesday, April 17, 2024

1821 GMT — The Republican leader of the US House of Representatives has announced a weekend vote on massive new military aid including some $61 billion in long-delayed support for Ukraine, as well as billions for Israel and Taiwan.

The move could finally get much-needed help to outgunned Ukrainian forces as they battle Russian attacks.

But it also sets up a showdown with House Speaker Mike Johnson's own far-right wing, which for months has been steered by Donald Trump into blocking aid to Kiev.

1826 GMT — Biden 'strongly' supports House Ukraine, Israel aid package

US President Joe Biden has said he strongly backed long-delayed support for Ukraine and Israel after the Republican leader of the House of Representatives announced a vote on an aid package.

"I strongly support this package to get critical support to Israel and Ukraine," Biden said in a statement.

"I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world: we stand with our friends, and we won't let Iran or Russia succeed."

1811 GMT — Belgium, Czech Republic seek EU sanctions targeting Russian 'interference'

Belgium and the Czech Republic has urged a summit of EU leaders to consider new sanctions targeting "malign activities" by Moscow, in response to suspicions of Russian interference ahead of June elections in the bloc.

The appeal came after Belgium last week announced it is probing the allegations — first uncovered by Czech intelligence — that a number of EU lawmakers took money to spread Kremlin propaganda through a Prague-based news site.

"We have to very be very clear that attempts like this are not acceptable, and that we have to do everything to defend our democracy," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said as he arrived for the two-day summit in Brussels.

In a joint letter with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, De Croo argued that "it is the right time to establish a new EU restrictive measure regime aimed to counter Russian malign activities."

1734 GMT — Scholz urges other EU leaders to send Ukraine air defences

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged his fellow EU leaders to follow Berlin's lead and send Ukraine more Patriot air defence systems as it desperately seeks to repel Russian attacks.

"This is immediately useful, we want to encourage others to do the same," the German leader said as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

"Now it is about doing it quickly and not at some point in the future."

Over the weekend, Germany announced it was sending an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine after pleas from Kiev for its Western backer to urgently help shoot down Russia's bombardments.

1544 GMT — West repelled strike on Israel, why not Ukraine, asks Estonia PM

Western armies helped Israel repel a massive drone and missile attack by Iran — so why not do so for Ukraine, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has asked as EU leaders gathered for talks.