Türkiye has criticised the conclusions drawn by the Special European Council, viewing them as yet another manifestation of the EU's lack of strategic vision on Türkiye and global developments.

Turkish Foreign Ministry underlined the contradiction in the Council's failure to act on the recommendations outlined in the Joint Communication on EU-Türkiye Relations, despite the Council Conclusions stressing the EU's strategic interest in cultivating a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye.

Türkiye will never accept an approach that links progress in Türkiye-EU relations to the Cyprus issue, the ministry statement said on Thursday.

It is necessary to abandon an understanding which reduces these multifaceted relations by focusing solely on the Cyprus issue, the statement added.

