TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye slams 'EU's lack of vision', rejects Cyprus link in relations
Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticises the inconsistency in the Council's inaction regarding the recommendations detailed in the Joint Communication in the relations.
Türkiye slams 'EU's lack of vision', rejects Cyprus link in relations
Special European Council was held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 18, 2024

Türkiye has criticised the conclusions drawn by the Special European Council, viewing them as yet another manifestation of the EU's lack of strategic vision on Türkiye and global developments.

Turkish Foreign Ministry underlined the contradiction in the Council's failure to act on the recommendations outlined in the Joint Communication on EU-Türkiye Relations, despite the Council Conclusions stressing the EU's strategic interest in cultivating a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye.

Türkiye will never accept an approach that links progress in Türkiye-EU relations to the Cyprus issue, the ministry statement said on Thursday.

It is necessary to abandon an understanding which reduces these multifaceted relations by focusing solely on the Cyprus issue, the statement added.

RelatedCooperation with Türkiye in EU's 'strategic interest': EU official

Rejecting limitation of bilateral cooperation

Recommended

The Ministry stated that such a mindset fails to contribute positively or constructively to the issue, as well as to other regional and global challenges.

"Türkiye, as a candidate country, remains committed to membership to the EU."

"However, we reject the selective limitation of the bilateral cooperation to certain areas. In the coming period, we will review our dialogue with the EU on the basis of reciprocity, taking into account the pace, level and scope of the EU's steps towards Türkiye," the ministry added.

Special European Council was held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.

RelatedTürkiye is an actor with big influence in region and beyond — Dutch PM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan