The United Arab Emirates is struggling to recover from the heaviest recorded rainfall ever to hit the desert nation.

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, has allowed global carriers on Thursday morning to again fly into Terminal 1 at the airfield.

"Flights continue to be delayed and disrupted, so we urge you to only come to Terminal 1 if you have a confirmed booking," the airport said on the social platform X.

The long-haul carrier Emirates, whose operations had been struggling since the storm on Tuesday, had stopped travellers flying out of the UAE from checking into their flights as they tried to move out connecting passengers.

Pilots and flight crews had been struggling to reach the airport given the water on the roadways. But on Thursday, they lifted that order to allow customers into the airport.

Others who arrived at the airport described hours-long waits to get their baggage, with some just giving up to head home or to whatever hotel would have them.

Desert climate

The UAE, a hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula, typically sees little rainfall in its arid desert climate.