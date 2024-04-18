Police in New York have arrested Columbia University students mid-protest as they rallied in support of Palestine and voiced their opposition to the Israeli war on Gaza.

Several students involved in the protest said on Thursday that they have been suspended from Columbia and Barnard College, including Isra Hirsi, who is the daughter of US Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat.

The Congresswoman had questioned Columbia's president, Nemat Shafik, about the school's targeting of pro-Palestinian protesters at a hearing on Wednesday.

Protest organisers said Hirsi also was among those arrested.

Columbia students have been protesting on campus since Wednesday, demanding the prestigious school divest from companies they claim "profit from Israeli apartheid" and Israeli military actions in besieged Gaza.

Shafik issued a statement saying the school had warned protesters on Wednesday that they would be suspended if the protest encampment was not removed.

Police acknowledged they moved in and made numerous arrests on Thursday afternoon and were removing the tents put up by the protesters. They could not say how many people had been arrested or any charges they might face.

Video of the incident showed uniformed officers led onto campus by NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell and Deputy Commissioner for Operations Kaz Daughtry. Police later cleared an encampment on a university lawn.

"Shame on you," a raucous throng of students can be heard shouting as police entered with dozens of zip ties to take students into custody.

Protest organisers decried the universities actions.

"We demand full amnesty for all students disciplined for their involvement in the encampment or the movement for Palestinian liberation," Rosy Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the Institute for Middle East Understanding, said in a statement.