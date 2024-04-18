A jury of 12 people has been seated in former president Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in New York, and the court quickly turned to selecting alternate jurors.

The rapid progress on Thursday propelled the case closer to opening statements and weeks of testimony in a case charging the Republican ex-president with falsifying business records to suppress stories about his private life in the final days of the 2016 election.

The jury includes a sales professional, a software engineer, an English teacher and multiple lawyers. The jury selection process picked up momentum on Tuesday with the selection of seven jurors.

But on Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan revealed in court that one of the seven, a cancer nurse, had "conveyed that after sleeping on it overnight, she had concerns about her ability to be fair and impartial in this case."

And though jurors' names are being kept confidential, the woman told the judge and the lawyers that she had doubts after she said aspects of her identity had been made public.

A second seated juror was dismissed after prosecutors raised concerns that he may not have been honest in answering a jury selection question by saying that he had never been accused or convicted of a crime.

Twelve jurors and six alternates must be seated to hear the trial. Merchan said on Tuesday that opening statements could begin as soon as Monday.

More than half the members of a group of 96 prospective jurors brought into the courtroom were dismissed on Thursday, most after saying they doubted their ability to be fair and impartial.