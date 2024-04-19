The escalating tension between Iran and Israel has kept people in the region on edge for the past few days.

On Friday, the US media said that Israel carried out a retaliatory strike against Iran, claiming that certain targets in Isfahan province had been struck.

The news of Israel's attack on Iran, initially reported by ABC News, which cited an American official, was subsequently disseminated by other media outlets.

Iranian officials claimed that there was no significant attack on Iran. Tehran insisted that it was a minor drone strike. Iranian officials say an explosion heard in Isfahan was the result of the activation of Iran's air defence system against “suspicious targets” at the 8th Fighter Air Base in Isfahan.

While the debate in the US and Iranian press about the Israeli attack on Isfahan continues, Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper made an interesting statement, stating that Israel did not acknowledge the attack on Iran for strategic reasons, but it is not clear why the Pentagon leaked information about this attack to the American media.

So, why did Israel target Isfahan and what does it mean?

Why Isfahan could have been targeted?

Isfahan is geographically situated at the heart of Iran, and it is also regarded as the hub of Iran's military strength.

Indeed, Isfahan is recognised as Iran's most advanced industrial region. In essence, Isfahan is the strategic hub of Iran's military prowess. Key Iranian strategic assets, such as the Natanz Nuclear Facility, Shahed UAV production factories, and missile development and production plants, are situated there.

Furthermore, the epicentre of Iran's research and development endeavours in the nuclear, UAV, and missile domains is also located in Isfahan.

For instance, Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation, Isfahan Defense Industries Complex, and Malek Ashtar University of Technology, which are crucial for Iran's strategic military power, are situated in Isfahan. From this perspective, Israel's selection of Isfahan to convey a message to Iran holds significant importance.

The seriousness of the Israeli intentions can be gauged from the fact that the reported strike was carried out where Iran’s 8th Fighter Air Base is located, the most significant of the Iranian military’s 17 air bases.

The base is home to between 20 to 30 F-14s, the most prominent fighter jets in the arsenal of the Iranian air force.

It is also known that 23 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, purchased by Iran from Russia, will be stationed at the 8th Fighter Air Base.