Senior UN officials have warned the Security Council of the risks of a new front opening in Sudan, around the town of el-Fasher in Darfur, where the population is already on the brink of starvation.

After a year of civil war between the main armed forces [SAF] of General Abdel Fattah al Burhan and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces [RSF], under the command of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the country is experiencing "a crisis of epic proportions... wholly man-made," Rosemary DiCarlo, UN under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, denounced on Friday.

"The warring parties have ignored repeated calls to cease their hostilities... Instead, they have stepped up preparations for further fighting, with both the SAF and the RSF continuing their campaigns to recruit civilians," DiCarlo said.

In particular, she voiced concern at reports of a possible "imminent" attack by the RSF on el-Fasher, the only capital of the five Darfur states it does not control, "raising the spectre of a new front in the conflict."

El-Fasher acts as a humanitarian hub for Darfur, which is home to around a quarter of Sudan's 48 million inhabitants.

'Bloody intercommunal strife'

Until recently, el-Fasher had been relatively unaffected by the fighting, hosting a large number of refugees.

But since mid-April, bombardments and clashes have been reported in the surrounding villages.

"Since then, there have been continuing reports of clashes in the eastern and northern parts of the city, resulting in more than 36,000 people displaced," said Edem Wosornu, a director at for the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, noting that Doctors Without Borders has treated more than 100 casualties in recent days.