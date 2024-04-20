Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniya in Istanbul to discuss Israel's attacks on Palestinian lands, especially besieged Gaza.

During the meeting on Saturday, the leaders discussed measures for ensuring adequate and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and how to achieve a fair and lasting peace process in the region.

Erdogan stressed that Ankara is tirelessly continuing diplomatic efforts to draw international attention to the oppression of the Palestinians, and emphasises the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire at every opportunity.

Evaluating the tensions between Israel and Iran, he emphasised that such events should not distract the international community from the atrocities Israel continues to inflict in Gaza.

Türkiye is making all efforts to establish an independent State of Palestine, which is the key to permanent regional peace, Erdogan stressed, also vowing that Israel will pay the price for its oppressive and genocidal acts.

With more than 45 thousand tons of aid shipped to the region to date, Türkiye is the leading provider of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The country has also implemented several sanctions against Israel, including restrictions on trade.