Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani during an official visit to the neighbouring country's capital Baghdad.

As Turkish President arrives in Baghdad on Monday to hold bilateral meetings, a strategic framework agreement was signed between two countries.

Describing the agreement as a "solid roadmap", the Turkish president told a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani in Baghdad: "I believe that my visit and the agreements we have just signed will mark a new milestone in Turkish-Iraqi relations.

Iraqi Prime Minister Al Sudani announced that Türkiye and Iraq have signed 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs).

Under the auspices of the Turkish president and the Iraqi prime minister, a quadrilateral MOU regarding cooperation in the Development Road project was also signed between Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar, and UAE.

“The security of Iraq and Türkiye is inseparable”

Erdogan further said at joint news conference that cooperation on security and the fight against terrorism was one of the most important agenda items during his meetings in Iraq.

He also stated that Türkiye welcomed the designation of the PKK terror group as a proscribed organisation in Iraq.

The Turkish president further reiterated his call for all relevant parties to refrain from escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Iraqi Prime Minister Al Sudani said that he agreed with the Turkish president to bolster security cooperation to enhance the stability of the two neighbours .

“The security of Iraq and Türkiye is inseparable,” he expressed during a joint press conference in the capital Baghdad.

The Iraqi premier stressed that his country will not allow any group to use Iraqi territories to launch attacks against neighbouring countries, referring mainly to terror group PKK.

Agenda of Gaza war, regional and global issues

In the meeting with Abdul Latif Rashid early Monday, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iraq, Israel's war on Gaza, regional and global issues, and counterterrorism efforts were discussed.