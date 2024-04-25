The Turkish Foreign Ministry has dismissed a resolution adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of Chile, which recognised the events of 1915 a so-called "genocide," as null and void.

“Parliaments have no authority to interpret or pass a judgement on history,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It asserted that the resolution adopted on Wednesday goes against the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which stipulates that the crime can only be determined by a competent court.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye's stance on the events of 1915 and called for a respectful and scholarly examination of history, free from political agendas.

Related Türkiye slams use of '1915 events' for political gains

Misrepresenting historical events