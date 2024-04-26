US President Joe Biden has said he is ready to face off against his White House challenger Donald Trump in a presidential debate, with the Republican, ensnarled in multiple criminal cases, proposing to hold the verbal duel at a New York courthouse without delay.

"I am happy to debate him," Biden told radio host Howard Stern on Friday. "I am, somewhere. I don't know when," he said.

Trump responded swiftly, saying he was willing to debate "crooked Joe Biden... ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE."

Trump, who accuses Biden of using the justice system to undermine his White House bid, proposed holding the debate either at his campaign rallies in the midwestern state of Michigan next week — or as early as Friday evening.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump complained that he was "stuck in one of the many Court cases that [Biden] instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT — A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT!"

He added: "In fact, let's do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight — on National Television, I'll wait around!"

Biden, who has branded Trump as a threat to democracy, told reporters last month that any agreement to debate the real estate mogul "depends on his behaviour."