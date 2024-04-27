Sudanese directors and actors were in Egypt this week hoping to use the power of cinema to shine a light on the war devastating their country and on world indifference.

"We must speak about ourselves and our silent problems, even through a simple artistic production," Sudanese actress and human rights activist Eiman Yousif said at the Aswan International Women Film Festival.

"Now there is a certain degree of freedom that was not present before," Yousif said of the pro-democracy protests that overthrew autocratic president Omar al Bashir.

During the 30-year iron-fisted rule of the strongman, which ended in 2019, the industry in Sudan suffered, with numerous cinemas forced to close.

Bashir's ouster ushered in a civilian-led transition that saw an outpouring of hope among the Sudanese people, but it all came to an end amid the violent power struggle between the rival generals.

Fighting broke out in mid-April last year between Sudan's regular army, headed by the country's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions more to flee their homes, triggering acute food shortages and a dire humanitarian crisis in the already impoverished country.

Related Apartheid-era artworks celebrate 30 years of democracy in South Africa

'The result of suffering'

Sudanese filmmakers and actors say they are determined to restore hope.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that film production does not stop again," said Sudanese director Mohammed al Tarifi on the sidelines of the Aswan festival.

The film industry in Sudan "is the result of suffering first and foremost", he said, referring to decades of conflict in the northeastern African country.