Spanish artists rally for Palestine, against Israel's Gaza genocide
Madrid artists and intellectuals unite to denounce Israel's genocide and terrorism in Palestine, advocating for global solidarity amid escalating tensions.
Spanish artists, intellectuals rally in Madrid to support Palestine. / Photo: AA
April 28, 2024

A group of artists and intellectuals came together in Madrid to support Palestine and say “no to genocide and terrorism.”

The crowd gathered in the square in front of the Reina Sofia Museum with a message: “While Israel has the right to defend itself and protect its security, it can never justify the genocide of Gazans.”

Stressing that a manifesto, which was first published on October 29 with the title “Neither terrorism nor genocide” after Israel attacked the Gaza Strip, received support from all over the world, Spanish officials announced that more than 12,000 people from 34 countries have signed the manifesto.

According to officials, the manifesto was signed by well-known names such as director Pedro Almodovar, film artists Alba Flores, Vicky Pena, Luis Tosar, Miguel Cuerdo, musicians Joan Manuel Serrat, Amaral, Toni Zenet, painter Luis Gordillo, theatre director Lluis Pasqual and fashion designer Javier Mariscal.

“I strongly support the culture of protesting for a ceasefire in Gaza.

We have to stop this genocidal war as soon as possible,” Almodovar told the crowd.

“The Palestinian people are being wiped off the face of the earth, destroyed. I ask for some understanding and support.

The first reason was to stop the war, now we must stop this senseless, completely absurd genocide. I support the idea of a Palestinian state,” said Zanet.

SOURCE:AA
