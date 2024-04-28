WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico road accident claims 14 lives, injures dozens
Tragic road accident in Mexico has resulted in 14 deaths and 31 injuries, according to authorities, as road accidents have been on the rise since 2020.
Mexico road accident claims 14 lives, injures dozens
Mexico road accident amid increasing accident rates since 2020. / Photo: AFP Archive
April 28, 2024

At least 14 people died and 31 others were injured in a road accident in Mexico, the authorities have announced.

Sunday's accident took place in the state of Mexico, on the outskirts of the capital, when a bus overturned on the roadway, the local safety secretariat said.

"Preliminary figures put the death toll at 14, with a further 31 injured," the same source said.

Road accidents have been on the rise in Mexico since 2020. A total of 377,231 claims were recorded in 2022, according to the National Statistics Institute.

Recommended

On February 24, 10 people died in a traffic accident in the north-central state of San Luis Potosi, including four minors.

On Saturday, a truck ran over migrants on foot, killing three of them, in the southern state of Oaxaca, reported the local press. The driver is still at large.

RelatedSeveral dead, dozens injured as a bus crashes in Mexico
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington