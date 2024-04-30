Protests against Israel's war on besieged Gaza — or Student Spring protests — have popped up at many college campuses following the arrest of demonstrators this month at Columbia University.

The students are calling for American universities to separate themselves from companies that are advancing Israel's military invasion in Gaza — and, in some cases, from Israel itself.

The number of arrests nationwide has approached 1,000 since New York police arrested demonstrators at Columbia on April 18.

Protests on many campuses have been orchestrated by coalitions of student groups. The groups largely act independently, though students say they're inspired by peers at other universities.

Here is a look at the ongoing protests on campuses:

Columbia University

Student demonstrators at Columbia University, the epicentre of pro-Palestine protests that have erupted at US colleges, began to be suspended after defying an ultimatum to disperse.

Authorities at the prestigious university in New York demanded that the protest encampment be cleared by 2:00 pm [1800 GMT] or students would face disciplinary action.

"These repulsive scare tactics mean nothing compared to the deaths of over 34,000 Palestinians," said a statement, read out by a student at a press conference after the deadline.

"We will not move until Columbia meets our demands or... are moved by force," said the student, who would not give his name.

A few hours later, Columbia vice president of communications Ben Chang said the university had "begun suspending students as part of this next phase of our efforts to ensure safety on our campus."

Columbia's president Minouche Shafik faced a significant but largely symbolic rebuke from faculty on Friday but retains the support of trustees, who have the power to hire or fire the president.

The protest is the latest in a Columbia tradition that dates back more than five decades — one that also helped provide inspiration for the anti-apartheid protest of the 1980s, the Iraq war protests, and more.

Soph Askanase, a Jewish pro-Palestinian protestor, has been suspended from Columbia and arrested for trespassing.

"Being uncomfortable is different than being unsafe," Askanase said. "We live in a country and we go to attend a university that extremely values free speech, open dialogue and rhetoric."

Arrests at University of Texas

Meanwhile, at the University of Texas at Austin, police clashed with protesters and made arrests while dismantling an encampment, adding to the more than 350 people detained across the United States over the weekend.

"No encampments will be allowed," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on social media Monday afternoon.

"Instead, arrests are being made."

Protests against the Gaza war, with its high Palestinian civilian death toll, have posed a challenge to university administrators.

Just last week, hundreds of police — including some on horseback and holding batons — pushed into protesters at the university, sending some tumbling into the street.

Northeastern University

Police in riot gear cleared an encampment at Boston's Northeastern University on Saturday.

State police said about 100 protesters were arrested and would be charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Northeastern said in a statement that the demonstration was "infiltrated by professional organisers" with no affiliation to the university and that anti-Semitic slurs, including "kill the Jews," had been used.

The Huskies for a Free Palestine student group said that counter-protesters were to blame for the slurs and that no student protesters "repeated the disgusting hate speech."

University of Mary Washington

A dozen people, including nine students, were arrested on Saturday after a protest at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, according to a statement from the university's president.

Attendees were told on Friday that they could stay if they followed university policies, and additional safety guidelines were communicated to organisers, according to the statement.

The encampment was prohibited, and tents were not permitted. Tents were taken down on Friday night, and the protest continued into Saturday when they were put back up.

On Saturday evening, attendees were told to leave, according to the president's statement. After some time, 12 people remaining in Jefferson Square were arrested for trespassing.

University of Southern California

The University of Southern California said on Saturday it had temporarily closed its University Park Campus to non-residents without providing details of the closure or possible enforcement measures.

Joel Curran, senior vice president of communications, said in a statement that USC property was vandalised by members of a group "that has continued to illegally camp on our campus," as well as disrupting operations and harassing students and others.

Students declined attempts by university President Carol Folt to meet, and the administration hopes for "a more reasonable response Sunday before we are forced to take further action," Curran said.

The university cancelled its main stage graduation ceremony, set for May 10. It already cancelled a commencement speech by the school's pro-Palestinian valedictorian, citing safety concerns.

The Los Angeles Police Department said more than 90 people were arrested on Wednesday during a protest at the university.