Türkiye trains Gambian soldiers
Fahri Turker Oba, Türkiye's ambassador to Gambia, says that the training will benefit Gambian security forces during and after OIC Summit in Banjul.
Türkiye provides VIP protection training to 351 Gambian soldiers in preparation for the OIC Summit in Banjul, attended by Turkish Ambassador Fahri Türker Oba and Gambian Defense Minister Sering Modou Njie. / Photo: AA Archive
April 30, 2024

Türkiye provided military training for Gambia, which is preparing to host the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in early May.

A total of 351 Gambian soldiers attended special training in various areas in the capital Banjul from April 7-28, including VIP protection.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Gambia, Fahri Turker Oba, Gambian Defence Minister Sering Modou Njie, Gambian Chief of Defence Staff Mamat Cham, and many soldiers attended the closing ceremony of the training.

During the ceremony, Oba said the training will benefit Gambian security forces during and after the summit.

Nije, on this part, thanked Türkiye for its support and said the country is a reliable development partner of Gambia.

Banjul Summit

The OIC Banjul Summit is the 15th edition of the Islamic Summit of Heads of State and Governments of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It will be held in Banjul, The Gambia, from 4 – 5th May 2024.

Presidents, Kings, Sultans, Prime Ministers, Rulers and other world leaders from the fifty-seven (57) member countries of the OIC and beyond are expected to be in attendance.

The upcoming OIC Banjul Summit, slated for May 4 to 5th, 2024, holds immense significance as leaders from fifty-seven member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and beyond prepare to convene in Banjul, The Gambia. With diverse attendees, including Presidents, Kings, Sultans, Prime Ministers, and Rulers, the Summit is poised to address many pressing issues facing the Islamic world and beyond.

From economic development to political stability, cultural exchange, and regional security, the Summit provides a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration to foster unity and solidarity among member states.

Additionally, the event is expected to facilitate bilateral discussions and diplomatic engagements, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and mutual understanding among participating nations. As the international community awaits the outcomes of this significant gathering, expectations are high for constructive outcomes that will shape the future course of Islamic cooperation and global relations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
