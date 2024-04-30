Türkiye provided military training for Gambia, which is preparing to host the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in early May.

A total of 351 Gambian soldiers attended special training in various areas in the capital Banjul from April 7-28, including VIP protection.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Gambia, Fahri Turker Oba, Gambian Defence Minister Sering Modou Njie, Gambian Chief of Defence Staff Mamat Cham, and many soldiers attended the closing ceremony of the training.

During the ceremony, Oba said the training will benefit Gambian security forces during and after the summit.

Nije, on this part, thanked Türkiye for its support and said the country is a reliable development partner of Gambia.

Banjul Summit

The OIC Banjul Summit is the 15th edition of the Islamic Summit of Heads of State and Governments of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It will be held in Banjul, The Gambia, from 4 – 5th May 2024.