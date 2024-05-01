Saudi Arabian authorities shuttered schools in several regions as flash floods inundated roads, the latest instance of heavy rains disrupting life in the desert Gulf.

AFPTV footage showed on Wednesday partially submerged cars struggling to drive through standing water in the central region of Qassim, one of the areas hit hardest overnight.

"The rain continued for seven hours from the afternoon until nearly midnight in very large quantities," said Mohammed, an Egyptian resident of Buraidah, the capital of Qassim, who spoke to AFP on the condition that only his first name be used.

"Water accumulated to a height of more than 10 centimetres in front of the residence and prevented us from going out to the street. The sound of thunder was loud and lightning was illuminating the city."

The National Meteorological Centre issued red alerts for Qassim and other areas including the eastern province on the Gulf, the capital Riyadh and Medina province bordering the Red Sea.

It warned of "heavy rain with strong wind, lack of horizontal visibility, hail, torrential rains, and thunderbolts".

Schools in Eastern Province and Riyadh also cancelled in-person instruction and moved classes online.

Related Dubai airport diverts flights amid widespread flooding in UAE, Oman

Exacerbated rains