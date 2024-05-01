Four female journalists have initiated a sex and age discrimination case against British broadcaster the BBC, claiming they lost their jobs following a "rigged" recruitment exercise.

Martine Croxall, Annita McVeigh, Karin Giannone and Kasia Madera, who have all presented on the BBC's television channels, were present at Wednesday's preliminary hearing in London for the employment tribunal.

The full tribunal is due at a later date. The four women claim that they were paid less than men in equivalent roles and that they unfairly lost their jobs at the BBC News Channel.

The BBC denies it underpaid them and said its application process was "rigorous and fair".

"It is denied that (the BBC) has subjected (the presenters) to age or sex discrimination, harassment or victimisation, or has breached the sex equality clause," the broadcaster said, according to court documents.

'Pre-determined job application process'