WORLD
3 MIN READ
Female ex-employees sue BBC for discrimination after news channel merger
Female presenters alleged a "rigged" application process and pay inequality following a news channel merger.
Female ex-employees sue BBC for discrimination after news channel merger
The women claim they were unfairly targeted for job cuts.  / Photo: AP
May 1, 2024

Four female journalists have initiated a sex and age discrimination case against British broadcaster the BBC, claiming they lost their jobs following a "rigged" recruitment exercise.

Martine Croxall, Annita McVeigh, Karin Giannone and Kasia Madera, who have all presented on the BBC's television channels, were present at Wednesday's preliminary hearing in London for the employment tribunal.

The full tribunal is due at a later date. The four women claim that they were paid less than men in equivalent roles and that they unfairly lost their jobs at the BBC News Channel.

The BBC denies it underpaid them and said its application process was "rigorous and fair".

"It is denied that (the BBC) has subjected (the presenters) to age or sex discrimination, harassment or victimisation, or has breached the sex equality clause," the broadcaster said, according to court documents.

RelatedBBC reporters accuse broadcaster of pro-Israel bias in Palestine coverage

'Pre-determined job application process'

Recommended

The BBC announced in 2022 that it planned to merge its domestic and international news channels.

The claimants say that the BBC privately told four other presenters — two men and two younger women — that they would keep their jobs.

"We were put through a pre-determined job application process in February 2023," the presenters told the court.

They were instead offered jobs as correspondents, an effective demotion that came with a pay cut.

The BBC says that at least five other applicants achieved better scores during the recruitment process.

All four presenters also claim they have not been paid the same as their male counterparts since February 2020.

"The BBC grinds you down on pay," Croxall, a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News since 2001, told the hearing.

RelatedBBC boss to staff: Don't share political views on social media
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington