French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has slammed a "political decision" and insisted she had not abandoned hope of standing in presidential elections in 2027 after a court handed her a five-year ban on running for office.

The verdict on Monday is part of a conviction for creating fake jobs at the EU parliament on behalf of her National Rally (RN) party — charges she vehemently denied — stunned Le Pen as the judge ordered the ban come into force with immediate effect.

If it stands, this would mean she would be unable to launch a fourth campaign to capture the Elysee, where analysts believe she had her best-ever chance of becoming president.

In a febrile international climate, the verdict was condemned by the Kremlin, US President Donald Trump, billionaire tycoon Elon Musk and some European politicians ranging from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Geert Wilders of the Netherlands.

Le Pen was also given a four-year prison term by the Paris court but will not go to jail, with two years of the term suspended and the other two to be served outside jail with an electronic bracelet.

She was convicted over a scheme to take advantage of European Parliament expenses to employ assistants who were actually working for her far-right party in France.

Twenty-four people — including Le Pen — were convicted — all of them RN party officials or assistants.

Right-wing reactions

"That's a very big deal," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday evening when asked about that conviction.

Trump's administration also weighed in, with State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce saying: "Exclusion of people from the political process is particularly concerning given the aggressive and corrupt lawfare waged against President Trump here in the United States."

Musk called the ruling "abuse" and said it would "backfire."

"This will backfire, like the legal attacks against President Trump," Musk wrote on X.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told Reuters news agency that the ruling was "left-wing judicial activism."

"This ruling is clearly left-wing judicial activism. Wherever the right-wing is present, the left and the system will work to get their opponents out of the game," Bolsonaro said in an interview.

Orban said on X: "Je suis Marine!", or "I'm Marine" in English, expressing his support for Le Pen.

The reaction from Moscow was swift, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: "More and more European capitals are going down the path of violating democratic norms."