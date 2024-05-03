The “extraordinary” work and dedication of student journalists covering the US campus protests have come for special praise from the Pulitzer Prize Board, the body which gives away the world’s most prestigious journalism awards.

The mention of the student journalists comes amid the growing campus protests against Israel’s bloody and brutal war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 35,000 people—most of them women and children.

“...The Pulitzer Prize Board would like to recognise the tireless efforts of student journalists across our nation’s college campuses, who are covering protests and unrest in the face of great personal and academic risk,” the board said in a statement.

The statement came ahead of the highly-anticipated announcement of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners on May 6.

“We would also like to acknowledge the extraordinary real-time reporting of student journalists at Columbia University, where the Pulitzer Prizes are housed, as the New York Police Department was called onto campus on Tuesday night,” it said.

“In the spirit of press freedom, these students worked to document a major national news event under difficult and dangerous circumstances and at risk of arrest.”

The Pulitzer Prizes are awarded by Columbia University on the recommendation of the Pulitzer Prize Board.

The Palestinian solidarity protests, which began with Columbia University students demanding divestment from all companies linked to Israel, have now spread across the world, reaching as far as Australia and Mexico.