Britain's Labour party has urged beleaguered Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call a general election, after making huge gains in English polls that included a seat in Parliament.

Labour, out of power since 2010 and trounced by Boris Johnson's Conservatives at the last general election in 2019, won a host of local council seats and mayoral contests as well as the Blackpool South parliamentary seat on Friday.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the emphatic victories nationwide, which included winning a new mayoral post encompassing Sunak's own northern English constituency, sent the prime minister a clear signal.

"Voters in Blackpool South have sent a direct message to Rishi Sunak: make way, let's have a general election," he said after visiting Blackpool to congratulate the new MP there, Chris Webb.

Sunak must order a general election to be held by January 28 next year at the latest.

He insisted voters will re-elect his Conservatives, as he sought solace in a Tory mayor winning a third term in Tees Valley, in northeast England, albeit with a vastly reduced majority.

"Come a general election, (voters) are going to stick with us too," Sunak said, as he celebrated the rare Conservative win, for Ben Houchen, on an otherwise dismal day of results.

Labour has enjoyed double-digit poll leads over the Tories for approaching two years.

The embattled prime minister, in charge since October 2022, had earlier conceded results so far had been "disappointing" but noted many were still to be announced.

"I am focused completely on the job at hand: that's delivering for people across the country," he told reporters.

Mayor battles

Labour began on Friday by winning the Blackpool South constituency with a 26-percent swing — the third-largest from the Tories to Labour at a by-election since World War II.

By evening, Labour had gained nearly 170 councillors, control of eight more councils and several new mayors — in northeast England, Yorkshire and in the East Midlands — after voting on Thursday.

The Conservatives were on track to lose around half the nearly 1,000 seats they were defending.

If replicated in a nationwide contest, the initial tallies suggested Labour would win 34 percent of the vote, with the Tories trailing by nine points, according to the BBC.

Sky News' projection for a general election using the partial results would see Labour become the largest party but short of an overall majority.

Speculation has been rife in Westminster that restive Conservative lawmakers could use dire returns to try to replace Sunak, forcing him to possibly call an immediate general election.