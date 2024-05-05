Global human rights organisations and press bodies have criticised a decision by Tel Aviv to shut down Al Jazeera television.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) said on Sunday in a statement that the group had petitioned the country's supreme court, seeking an interim ruling to reverse the decision.

Dismissing claims that the move was meant to alleviate security concerns, the ACRI said it was driven by political motivations to silence dissent amid the ongoing war in Gaza and target Arabic media.

Israeli authorities raided the offices of Doha-based Al Jazeera television in Jerusalem and confiscated its equipment on Sunday, shortly after a government decision to shut down the broadcaster.

'Dark day for democracy'

The Foreign Press Association (FPA), which represents foreign media in Israel, the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza, has condemned Israel's decision.

“With this decision, Israel joins a dubious club of authoritarian governments to ban the station,” it said in a statement.

“This is a dark day for the media. This is a dark day for democracy.”