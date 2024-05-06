WORLD
3 MIN READ
US police arrest nearly 2,500 students at pro-Palestine rallies
Demonstrations are expected to continue over the coming weeks as graduation ceremonies take place and campus officials are adding extra police security.
US police arrest nearly 2,500 students at pro-Palestine rallies
April 30 saw the largest number of arrests in a single day, with more than 400 made at college campuses. / Photo: AA
May 6, 2024

Nearly 2,500 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian rallies at college and university campuses across the US, according to media outlets.

In a report released on Sunday by CNN, the number of arrests made since April 18 has surpassed 2,200, while the numbers released in a similar report by Fox News show the total of arrests to be more than 2,400.

Demonstrations are expected to continue over the coming weeks as graduation ceremonies take place, and campus officials are adding extra police security, or in some cases, cancelling commencement ceremonies altogether.

In the state of California, police in Los Angeles cleared out a protest encampment at the University of Southern California (USC) on Sunday, but no arrests were made.

In addition, USC has called off its main graduation ceremony due to security concerns.

Also on Sunday, Pro-Palestinian supporters clashed with counter-protesters at Chicago's DePaul University in the state of Illinois.

Police did not make any arrests, but there were reports of several people getting injured as the situation transpired.

RelatedUS elite figures threaten pro-Palestine protesters with repercussions

'Unlawful assembly'

Recommended

In the state of Virginia, 25 protesters were arrested at a pro-Palestinian rally at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Police cleared out a tent encampment set up by students after declaring an unlawful assembly near the centre of campus.

Also on Saturday, in the state of Michigan, police removed a group of pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Michigan's main commencement in Ann Arbor which briefly interrupted the ceremony, but no arrests were made.

April 30 saw the largest number of arrests in a single day, with more than 400 made at college campuses.

The majority of those arrests (282) happened at Columbia University in the state of New York, which is considered to be the highest-profile university which started the pro-Palestinian rallies on campus.

The second biggest arrest total happened on May 2, with more than 250 protesters getting arrested nationwide.

Most of those arrests (210) were made at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where protests turned violent and multiple people were injured, forcing the university to cancel classes for the week.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer