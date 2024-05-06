Nearly 2,500 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian rallies at college and university campuses across the US, according to media outlets.

In a report released on Sunday by CNN, the number of arrests made since April 18 has surpassed 2,200, while the numbers released in a similar report by Fox News show the total of arrests to be more than 2,400.

Demonstrations are expected to continue over the coming weeks as graduation ceremonies take place, and campus officials are adding extra police security, or in some cases, cancelling commencement ceremonies altogether.

In the state of California, police in Los Angeles cleared out a protest encampment at the University of Southern California (USC) on Sunday, but no arrests were made.

In addition, USC has called off its main graduation ceremony due to security concerns.

Also on Sunday, Pro-Palestinian supporters clashed with counter-protesters at Chicago's DePaul University in the state of Illinois.

Police did not make any arrests, but there were reports of several people getting injured as the situation transpired.

Related US elite figures threaten pro-Palestine protesters with repercussions

'Unlawful assembly'