WORLD
3 MIN READ
Amazon to invest nearly $9B in Singapore to expand cloud infrastructure
Amazon Web Services (AWS) will invest the money to expand its cloud infrastructure in Singapore, attracted by the interest of tech giants in Southeast Asia.
Amazon to invest nearly $9B in Singapore to expand cloud infrastructure
With a young tech-savvy population of 670 million, Southeast Asia has seen increasing interest from technology giants. / Photo: AP
May 7, 2024

Amazon has planned to spend $8.88 billion (S$12 billion) over the next four years to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Singapore, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said.

The investment adds to the $8.50 billion (S$11.5 billion) the company has already invested in the Asia Pacific Region till 2023, bringing its total planned spend to more than $17 billion (S$23 billion) by 2028, AWS said in a statement on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia's top leaders are scrambling for a bigger slice of the global techpie, with Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore hosting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in December, and Apple CEO Tim Cook visiting Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia last month.

Recent investments in the region include Apple's plan to invest over $250 million into its operations in Singapore.

AWS also announced a collaboration with the Singapore government, public sector organisations and enterprises to help accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI in Singapore, the statement said.

"AWS is doubling down on its cloud infrastructure investments in Singapore from 2024 to 2028 to support customer demand, and help reinforce Singapore’s status as an attractive regional innovation launchpad," AWS Country Manager Priscilla Chong said.

AWS ASEAN Summit

Recommended

The announcement at the AWS ASEAN Summit in Singapore marks Amazon's latest move in its plan to build AWS infrastructure across Southeast Asia.

The company had previously announced a $5 billion investment in Thailand and a $6 billion spend in Malaysia.

Amazon's announcement comes days after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced cloud services investments worth $2.2 billion in Malaysia and $1.7 billion in Indonesia during a visit to the region.

With a young tech-savvy population of 670 million, Southeast Asia has seen increasing interest from technology giants.

Reuters reported in December that Malaysian conglomerate YTL's utilities unit would partner with Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure in a $4.3 billion investment deal.

On Monday, Malaysia’s trade minister trade minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said Google was also planning to invest in the country with an announcement expected "in the near future", according to a report by the state news agency.

RelatedAmazon shifts focus to AI, cuts hundreds of jobs in Alexa unit
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer