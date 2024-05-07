WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel denies UN access to Gaza's Rafah crossing —OCHA
OCHA spokesman says that two main arteries for getting aid into Gaza are choked off, referring to the Rafah crossing from Egypt and the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel.
Israel denies UN access to Gaza's Rafah crossing —OCHA
OCHA spokesman says If no fuel comes in, it would be a very effective way of putting the humanitarian operation in its grave/ Photo: Reuters archive
May 7, 2024

Israeli authorities have denied the UN access to the closed Rafah crossing, the main entry point for humanitarian aid into Gaza, the United Nations said.

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA, said on Tuesday there was only a one-day buffer of fuel to run humanitarian operations inside the besieged Palestinian territory.

"We currently do not have any physical presence at the Rafah crossing as our access has been denied by COGAT," he said, referring to the Israeli agency that oversees supplies into the Palestinian territories.

"We have been told there will be no crossings of personnel or goods in or out for the time being. That has a massive impact on how much stock we have.

Fuel shortage

Recommended

"There's a very, very short buffer of one day of fuel available.

"As fuel only comes in through Rafah, the one-day buffer is for the entire operation in Gaza."

If no fuel comes in, "it would be a very effective way of putting the humanitarian operation in its grave", said Laerke.

"Currently, the two main arteries for getting aid into Gaza are choked off," he said, referring to the Rafah crossing from Egypt and the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel.

RelatedCan Rafah’s crumbling healthcare withstand a full-scale Israeli offensive?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer