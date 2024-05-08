WORLD
1 MIN READ
Taliban military truck targeted in Afghanistan, casualties feared
Incident happened in Faizabad city of northeastern Badakhshan province, official says.
Taliban military truck targeted in Afghanistan, casualties feared
Members of the Taliban guard an entrance of the military airfield in Kabul / File photo: Reuters
May 8, 2024

Casualties are feared after a military truck of the Taliban administration was targeted in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Zabihullah Amiri, the head of Information and Culture in northeastern Badakhshan province, told Kabul-based Tolo news that an explosive device carried on a motorcycle targeted a military truck in central Faizabad city.

Amiri did not comment on any casualties resulting from the incident.

Recommended

However, Khaama Press reported that at least “six bodies and 14 injured” were transferred to a provincial hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Notably, recent days have seen protests against the interim Taliban administration in the Argo and Darayim districts of the province.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer