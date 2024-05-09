Türkiye’s Investment Office has been awarded at the AIM 2024 (Annual Investment Meeting) Congress in Abu Dhabi for becoming one of the most successful investment agencies worldwide through its sustainable and innovative projects.

International investment agencies were evaluated under eight categories: innovation and research collaboration, global competitiveness enhancement, community and social impact, ease of doing business, diversification of industries, investment size, trade balance effects, and sustainability and local linkages.

The contributions of the investment agency to university-industry cooperation, direct and indirect employment, women’s employment, education and more were highlighted during the evaluation.

Related Türkiye presents ambitious investment strategy in London summit

Contributions to local supply chains

The investments made and the agency’s contributions to local supply chains were also important in the evaluation process and the country’s economy, university education, technology transfer, and its “net zero emissions” journey.