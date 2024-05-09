SpaceX boss Elon Musk’s recent comment that artificial intelligence (AI) will become smarter than the most brilliant individual next year or by 2026 at the latest has set the cat among the pigeons in one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world.

Over the past few years, several tech entrepreneurs and domain experts have issued grave warnings about the rapid development of AI and raised concerns over the moral and legal implications of machine intelligence replacing humans.

But is it such a doom and gloom scenario as many have predicted?

There's a well-known 19th-century proverb, ‘Clogs to clogs in three generations’, which implies that the effort and skill required to elevate an individual's socioeconomic status from poverty often do not extend to the third generation, resulting in the inability to sustain success. In short, wealth earned in one generation seldom lasts through the third generation.

Similarly, in the realm of humanity's accumulated knowledge, the situation seems to mirror this proverb, but on a much longer timescale—approximately 8,000 generations. ‘Clogs to clogs’ roughly translates to 8,000 generations, suggesting that humanity's wealth of knowledge has reached a standstill as we approach the point of passing it on to machines.

The immense wealth of knowledge acquired since the dawn of homo sapiens in Africa will be imparted to machines which are fashioned by humans.

With these machines poised to surpass human smartness, is there a necessity for us to continue seeking an understanding of the world?

Is AI smarter than humans?

Yes, if the elements of intelligence just consist of knowledge, critical thinking and problem-solving.

However, intelligence in terms of wisdom goes beyond smartness, requiring an acknowledgement that cleverness is just one of many elements of the broader spectrum.

Wisdom incorporates attributes like curiosity and responsibility alongside it.

Can we also impart curiosity to machines, thereby relieving ourselves of the need to contemplate time, fate, death, and beyond?

It's debatable whether machine learning algorithms possess curiosity and the willingness to explore and discover more about us and our surroundings. The stars have long ignited and stimulated the minds of humanity to comprehend and explore all the realms of the universe.

This inherent marvel persists irrespective of our mortality; perhaps it serves as the very catalyst for our wonders. It's a significant misconception to assume that the machines we've created, infused with our entire legacy of knowledge, will surpass us.

Related Musk's China trip and what it means for Tesla in the Asian market

Knowledge and the ability to process data don't encapsulate wisdom but merely represent the end products. We are inherently wired to be inquisitive from birth, and our capacity to channel and delve into data within their contexts leads us to further wonders, culminating in wisdom.