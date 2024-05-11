Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza on Saturday invited people to join their protests, demanding that the government reach a hostage swap deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

“(On) Saturday evening, we will all stand together and issue a joint call to the government demanding the conclusion of the deal now,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

They added, “We don't have much time,” urging Israelis “to participate in the central demonstrations in Tel Aviv.”

The families of Israeli hostages accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of “abandoning their sons and leaving them to die” following the announcement by the Qassam Brigades that a British hostage had died as a result of injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike a month ago.

During a press conference held in front of the Ministry of Defense headquarters in the Kirya area of central Tel Aviv, one of the hostages' relatives said, "The government has abandoned our sons and left them to die, after deciding to enter Rafah (southern Gaza), which puts their lives at risk."

She added, “As long as Netanyahu is in power, the hostages will not return; he does not want them back in the homeland.”

Another close relative of one of the hostages said at the press conference that "the ministers in the Security Cabinet Gallant, Gantz, and Eisenkot allow Netanyahu to sabotage deals, and they are also complicit in neglect."

Related Thousands rally in Israel demanding Netanyahu's resignation

'No clear strategy'

A close relative of another hostage blamed Netanyahu for leading them to complete failure, saying, "There is no clear strategy for the war so far.

If we want to save the detainees, we must first save Israel from Netanyahu."