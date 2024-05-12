We will do our best for eternal peace and stability to prevail in Turkish-Greek relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“It is up to us (Türkiye-Greece) to thaw bilateral relations, attempted to be squeezed between walls (of prejudice) which we should tear down," President Erdogan told Greek daily Kathimerini in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

Praising the ongoing process of improvement in bilateral relations and stressing that Türkiye is sincerely committed to betterment in ties, Erdogan said: "Of course, there are issues on which we disagree. But there are also many issues on which we agree. Postponing to discuss to our dispute will not resolve them. We should be brave enough to address the sources of disagreements and move to resolve them."

Türkiye aims to strengthen its friendship with Greece "by resolving issues and elevating the level of bilateral relations to an unprecedented level," Erdogan said.

Stating that Türkiye and Greece have recently achieved a "climate of reconciliation," Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the hospitality in Athens and said that when they host Greek prime minster in Ankara, they will exhibit one of the finest examples of Turkish hospitality.

"The climate I mentioned has begun to yield concrete fruits. The Athens Declaration, the agreements we have signed, the protocols, are just a few of them."

Avoiding fait accompli

Emphasising that steps can be taken if disputes are addressed openly through dialogue, Erdogan noted that Türkiye and Greece have shaped their relations in this understanding in recent times, stressing that the only need is for solution-focused and sincere historical steps.

On a question about Greece's plan for establishing two maritime parks, one in the Ionian Sea and the other in the Aegean Sea, Erdogan underlined the importance of avoiding the fait accompli.

"We can talk about these issues by adopting an approach based on sincere commitment to resolution. However, the 'I did it and that's it' mentality would undermine this ground. Everyone knows how sensitive Türkiye is about environment protection.

"But it would not be right to see this as a useful cover and try to somehow hide other controversial situations behind it," he said.