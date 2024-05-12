TÜRKİYE
5 MIN READ
Will do our best for eternal peace in Turkish-Greek relations: Erdogan
Türkiye and Greece have recently achieved "climate of reconciliation," says Turkish President Erdogan in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini upon Greek PM Mitsotakis' visit to Ankara.
Will do our best for eternal peace in Turkish-Greek relations: Erdogan
Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the hospitality in Athens and said that when they host Greek prime minster in Ankara, they will exhibit one of the finest examples of Turkish hospitality. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 12, 2024

We will do our best for eternal peace and stability to prevail in Turkish-Greek relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“It is up to us (Türkiye-Greece) to thaw bilateral relations, attempted to be squeezed between walls (of prejudice) which we should tear down," President Erdogan told Greek daily Kathimerini in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

Praising the ongoing process of improvement in bilateral relations and stressing that Türkiye is sincerely committed to betterment in ties, Erdogan said: "Of course, there are issues on which we disagree. But there are also many issues on which we agree. Postponing to discuss to our dispute will not resolve them. We should be brave enough to address the sources of disagreements and move to resolve them."

Türkiye aims to strengthen its friendship with Greece "by resolving issues and elevating the level of bilateral relations to an unprecedented level," Erdogan said.

Stating that Türkiye and Greece have recently achieved a "climate of reconciliation," Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the hospitality in Athens and said that when they host Greek prime minster in Ankara, they will exhibit one of the finest examples of Turkish hospitality.

"The climate I mentioned has begun to yield concrete fruits. The Athens Declaration, the agreements we have signed, the protocols, are just a few of them."

Avoiding fait accompli

Emphasising that steps can be taken if disputes are addressed openly through dialogue, Erdogan noted that Türkiye and Greece have shaped their relations in this understanding in recent times, stressing that the only need is for solution-focused and sincere historical steps.

On a question about Greece's plan for establishing two maritime parks, one in the Ionian Sea and the other in the Aegean Sea, Erdogan underlined the importance of avoiding the fait accompli.

"We can talk about these issues by adopting an approach based on sincere commitment to resolution. However, the 'I did it and that's it' mentality would undermine this ground. Everyone knows how sensitive Türkiye is about environment protection.

"But it would not be right to see this as a useful cover and try to somehow hide other controversial situations behind it," he said.

Recommended
RelatedTürkiye and Greece strengthen ties, targeting $10B bilateral trade

Fair sharing of hydrocarbon resources

On the possibility of cooperation in the exploitation of hydrocarbon reserves in the region, Erdogan noted that Türkiye always advocated the fair and inclusive sharing of resources in the region.

Greece does not recognize the maritime border agreement between Türkiye and Libya. Ankara rejects similar agreements between Athens and Cairo.

“Everyone should know that the success of an energy platform in the region, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean, without Türkiye's involvement, is difficult. By convening the Eastern Mediterranean conference, which we have been advocating for years, it is possible to create a solution ground with a "win-win" approach.”

Expressing that Türkiye’s calls in this regard have remained unanswered until today, Erdogan said “Ankara’s proposal, which has significant potential to ensure a healthy dialogue in the region, should also be embraced by other actors.”

“Steps that disregard the rights of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have unfortunately poisoned the atmosphere regarding this issue so far. If the desired dialogue ground is formed by abandoning this, we are ready to put our hands under the stone for a permanent solution,” Erdogan added.

Demarcation of maritime borders

Asked about the demarcation of maritime borders between Greece and Türkiye, which is one of the main sources of disputes between the two NATO allies, Erdogan said Türkiye does not exclude the option of taking the matter to international courts.

The Turkish president, however, stressed that the two countries should be committed to developing a holistic approach to resolve their disputes, instead of prioritizing one issue over others.

Commenting on visa facilitation by Greece towards Turkish citizens, which allows them to enter some Greek islands in the Aegean Sea under a simplified and fast procedure, Erdogan said: “This should not be even necessary and the EU should grant visa liberalization to Türkiye.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault