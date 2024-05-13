India's six-week election has entered its fourth phase including in New Delhi-administered Kashmir, where voters are expected to show their discontent with dramatic changes in territory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Voting resumed on Monday as Modi remains popular across much of India and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win the poll when it concludes early next month.

But his government's snap decision in 2019 to bring Kashmir under direct administration by New Delhi — and the drastic security clampdown that accompanied it — have been deeply resented among the region's residents, who will be voting for the first time since the move.

"I voted for changing the current government. It must happen for our children to have a good future," civil servant Habibullah Parray told AFP

"Everywhere you go in Kashmir today you find people from outside in charge. Everyone wants that to change."

Armed opposition groups against the Indian administration have waged an insurgency since 1989 on the side of the frontier administered by New Delhi, demanding either independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The Indian-administered portion of the territory was brought under direct administration five years ago, a move that saw the mass arrest of local political leaders and a months-long telecommunications blackout to forestall expected protests.

Modi's government says its cancelling of Kashmir's special status has brought "peace and development", and it has consistently claimed the move was supported by Kashmiris.

But his party has not fielded any candidates in the Kashmir valley for the first time since 1996, and experts say the BJP would have been roundly defeated if it had.

"They would lose, simple as that," political analyst and historian Sidiq Wahid told AFP, adding that Kashmiris saw the vote as a "referendum" on Modi's policies.

The BJP has appealed to voters to instead support smaller and newly created parties that have publicly aligned with Modi's policies.