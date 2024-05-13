WORLD
Israeli protesters block aid convoy headed to Gaza, throw food on road
Such protests are frequent in Israel despite international pressure to step up the flow of aid into Gaza, where international organisations have warned of a severe humanitarian crisis.
A trail of trucks lined up on a road near Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, following a protest aiming to prevent humanitarian aid from arriving in Gaza last week. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 13, 2024

Israeli protesters have blocked aid trucks headed for Gaza, strewing food packages on the road in the latest in a series of such incidents that have come despite Israeli claims to allow uninterrupted humanitarian supplies into the besieged enclave.

Four protesters, including a minor, were arrested at the protest, at Tarqumiya checkpoint, west of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to a statement from lawyers representing the protesters on Monday.

Videos circulated on social media showed protesters throwing supplies from the trucks on to the ground, with the contents of opened cartons lying spilled across the road.

RelatedPalestinians flee as Israeli tanks push into Gaza from north and south

Similar protests

Last week, four people were arrested in southern Israel after a similar protest by Israelis who object to delivering humanitarian supplies into an area controlled by the Palestinian group Hamas, according to their lawyers.

"In light of incidents of disorderly conduct which occurred today, law enforcement has initiated an investigation culminating in the arrest of multiple suspects," the Israeli police said in a statement. "The investigation is actively ongoing."

Israel has faced heavy international pressure to step up the flow of aid into Gaza, where international organisations have warned of a severe humanitarian crisis threatening a population of more than two million people.

On Sunday, Israeli authorities announced the opening of a new crossing into northern Gaza and a temporary port, built by the United States, is close to opening.

RelatedIsrael has made Gaza the deadliest place for aid workers
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
