The World Health Organization has voiced full confidence in the Palestinian Ministry of Health death toll figures of Gaza, saying they were actually getting closer to confirming the scale of losses after Israel questioned a change in the numbers.

Gaza's Health Ministry last week updated its breakdown of the total fatalities of around 35,000 since October 7, saying that about 25,000 of those have so far been fully identified, of whom more than half were women and children.

This sparked allegations from Israel of inaccuracy since Palestinian authorities had previously estimated that more than 70 percent of those killed were women and children.

"Nothing wrong with the data, the overall data (more than 35,000) are still the same," said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier at a Geneva press briefing in response to questions about the toll. "The fact we now have 25,000 identified people is a step forward," he added.

Thousands still missing