Türkiye’s foreign minister has highlighted the role of US support in enabling Israel's actions in Gaza, which border on genocide.

Hakan Fidan made the remarks while speaking to the Turkish news channel NTV on Wednesday while discussing foreign policy.

Pointing to the fundamental disparity in the stance between Türkiye and the US over the Gaza war, Fidan said the US unconditionally supports Israel regarding Gaza while Türkiye has unconditionally supported Palestine from the outset.

He said it is important for a state to be able to distinguish between areas of conflict and cooperation in its relations with other states while noting that Ankara and Washington also cooperate in certain areas such as NATO and some technology issues.

“In the Gaza issue, in the Palestinian issue, it is not possible for Israel to act with such audacity, verging on genocide, without the unconditional military and political support of the US. The US makes this possible,” he said.

'Two-state solution is the only way'

Fidan also acknowledged that Ankara and Washington currently share common ground on the necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza and the urgent provision of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.