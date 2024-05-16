Donald Trump's path to presidency isn't proving to be as easy as he would like. The former US President is facing a series of criminal and civil cases ranging from election fraud and illegal hush money payments to election subversion.

Together, there are about 91 felony counts across two state courts and two different federal districts. Despite leading in some polls for the November election, Trump still faces the very real threat of a prison sentence.

Significant media and political attention has focused on Trump's ongoing lawsuits. For the past month, he has been on trial in New York. Trump stands accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, and the trial is set to end before voters head to the polls.

Trump is also facing dozens of felony charges for allegedly illegally keeping classified government documents when he left the White House. He is also accused of obstructing the FBI’s efforts to get them back, and denies any wrongdoing.

Despite all these legal challenges, there is a solid chance that Trump could escape accountability. Here's how.

Election gamble

Rather than facing every charge in court, Trump appears keen to delay cases and trials beyond November. Recent polling suggests that Trump has a serious chance at regaining the presidency, and once in power, he could influence the prosecution by appointing officials of his choice in the Justice Department.

This tactic appears to be working in driving attention away from two of his federal cases: the 2020 election subversion trial and the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Delaying also makes it easier for Trump to take matters into his own hands, and prevent any major charges from weakening his grip on power. He has made no secret of using his second term to pardon convicted criminals in connection to the 2021 Capitol riots. It would serve his immediate interests to take down cases that are staring him in the eye.

Part of his delaying strategy is to keep his loyalists and political appointees close.

That approach has already paid off at the state level. In Florida, a Trump-appointed federal judge recently scrapped a May trial date to his advantage. It is one of many postponements that continue to benefit Trump, and support his efforts to make accountability elusive.

It would be a daunting task for Trump to contest each charge on its merit in court. Instead, a more preferable alternative for him is to attack the credibility of the prosecution itself and keep those charges from being proven before November. That is precisely what his legal team is focused on.

Political stakes

Beyond legalities, Trump has a significant political stake in holding cases off until November. On the one hand, he is determined to dismiss them as a "witch hunt" to his voters and present lack of conviction as corroborating proof.

Trump has mounted such narratives to galvanise political support and consolidate his voter base in the past. He made widespread allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 elections, and was subject to an impeachment charge for inciting the 2021 Capitol riots. Trump dismissed the inquiry as a witch hunt.