Fahrettin Altun, the Head of Communications of the Republic of Türkiye, has lauded the strong reaction of young people around the globe against the genocide carried out by Israel in Palestine's Gaza.

The messages they have been relaying to the world "reveal the compassion of the youth, their approach that recognises the bare truth, and their fair attitude. Therefore, we should trust this energy,” Altun said on Saturday, speaking at the 2024 edition of Next by TRT World Forum at Istanbul Zorlu Performing Arts Center.

He noted that the forum holds the premise that young people are fundamental actors and active subjects of the international community instead of passive objects.

“World systems see young people as objects to spread their ideologies. They see them as customers who will consume what they produce without questioning," Altun said, stressing that this approach must be rejected.

Failing international system