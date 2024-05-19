Fresh floods killed 66 people in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, a provincial official said, in the latest deadly flooding to hit the country.

Hundreds of people have died in separate flash floods this month that have also swamped farmland in a country where 80 percent of the population depends on agriculture to survive.

The latest heavy floods hit multiple districts of Faryab province on Saturday night and "resulted in human and financial losses," said Asmatullah Muradi, spokesman for the Faryab governor, in a statement on Sunday.

"Due to the floods 66 people were killed," he said, adding that at least five people were injured and others were still missing.

The flooding damaged more than 1,500 houses, swamped more than 1,000 acres of agricultural land and killed livestock in their hundreds, he said.

'At least 3,000 homes are totally destroyed'

The floods came a day after provincial police said more than 50 people were killed in flash flooding in the western province of Ghor.

Just over a week ago, more than 300 people were killed in flash flooding in northern Baghlan province, according to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and Taliban officials.

Taliban officials have warned the tolls would go up in regions impacted by flooding, as destroyed infrastructure hampered aid delivery and efforts to find the missing.