TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish archaeologists unearth statue head of Hygieia
Archaeologists discover several 2100-year-old statue fragments, including Hygieia Goddess statue head while excavating West Theater's stage building in ancient Laodikeia city of Türkiye's Denizli province.
Turkish archaeologists unearth statue head of Hygieia
Hygieia is known as the daughter of Asklepios, the ancient god of medicine. / Photo: AA
May 21, 2024

Archaeologists have discovered a 2100-year-old statue head attributed to Hygieia, also known as the goddess of health, in southwestern Türkiye’s ancient city of Laodikeia.

Archaeologists discovered numerous 2,100-year-old statue fragments, including a statue head attributed to the Hygieia Goddess, while excavating the West Theater's stage building in the ancient Laodikeia city of Denizli province on Tuesday.

Hygieia is known as the daughter of Asklepios, the ancient god of medicine.

Celal Simsek, head of the excavation team, told Anadolu that while the statue head has been discovered, efforts are underway to locate the remaining parts.

There is information from multiple sources indicating the existence of a medical school in Laodikeia and its vicinity, Simsek said, stressing that the statute head backs these claims. Pointing out that the statue head is estimated to be around 2,100 years old, he said: "We already knew from ancient sources how important medicine was in this region, especially with significant doctors. I hope that in the near future, the lower part of the statue will also be found."

Recommended

"Finding the head of the goddess of health, Hygieia, here supports the notion of medical activities, which truly excites us as an excavation team."

Meanwhile, Simsek shared some photos of the discovery on X, saying, "Goddess Hygieia meeting the sun and us after 2100 years in Laodikeia."

“Laodikeia was the most famous and influential city in the 1st century B.C. The remains of the city are dated from this era. The Romans made the city the center of Kybira's conventus (Golhisar-Horzum) because of its geographical location, Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry said in a separate statement.

RelatedArchaeologists unearth 1,700-year-old trident in Türkiye's ancient city of Assos
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault