North Gaza's last two functioning hospitals, al-Awda and Kamal Adwan, are barely operational, doctors and the World Health Organization have said with Israel's war on Gaza now in its eighth month.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday that "148 hospital staff, 22 patients and their companions are trapped inside" the hospital.

Hospital officials also said that Israeli forces had fired on the facilities and that snipers had been deployed near one of them.

"Today marks the third day of the siege on al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza," the hospital's acting director Dr Mohammad Saleh told AFP.

He reported that Israeli forces had been "firing at the hospital buildings" and that "snipers" had taken up position in nearby houses.

Dr Saleh said the "southern wall" of the hospital "has been destroyed" and "all medical staff and patients" are inside the hospital wards.

Moving around the hospital was "extremely difficult", he said.

The WHO regularly visited al-Awda in April to deliver medical supplies and fuel, but Ghebreyesus also reported snipers aiming at the building and artillery hitting the fifth floor.

But staff still had to transfer water "from the second building to the first one because the occupation (Israeli) forces hit the first building with a shell on the fifth floor yesterday (Monday), destroying the water tanks".

