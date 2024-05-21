Türkiye will continue cooperating with Egypt to provide humanitarian and food aid for Palestine's Gaza, the Turkish ambassador to Cairo has said.

There is no alternative to Egypt in delivering humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza, which the country borders, Salih Mutlu Sen said at a breakfast event in the Turkish Embassy on Tuesday.

Citing statements by UN officials, Sen noted that 95 percent of aid sent to Gaza, especially food aid, was delivered via Egypt through the Rafah Border Crossing — the only entry or exit point to Gaza that Israel does not control.

Expressing hope that the security situation at the border would improve as soon as possible to facilitate more aid to Gaza, he said Israel, which launched a ground attack on Rafah despite international warnings, was responsible for the current deterioration.

The Israeli army should withdraw from the Palestinian side of the Rafah Border Crossing, which it illegally occupied earlier this month, said Sen, stressing that both Türkiye and Egypt demanded this.

He stressed that high-level visits between Türkiye and Egypt would continue on an increasing basis in the coming period and added that avenues for cooperation and solidarity, especially on Palestine, would top the agenda.