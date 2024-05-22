CULTURE
TRT World bags Telly Award for video series on Zionist movement
Network clinches prestigious Silver Telly Award for its groundbreaking three-part video series on the history of Zionist movement.
TRT World bags Telly Award for video series on Zionist movement
Telly Awards celebrate excellence in video and television across all screens. / Others
May 22, 2024

TRT World has bagged a coveted Silver Telly Award in the News & Information category for its compelling video series on the history of the Zionist movement.

This three-episode series delves into the early 19th-century considerations by various Zionist groups to establish a Jewish state in regions such as the United States, Argentina, and Uganda.

The Telly Awards, a prestigious US-based competition, received over 13,000 entries this year, with notable winners including Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya in the same category as TRT World. The nominations came fromsix continents and all 50 US states.

The first part of the series reveals a fascinating historical tidbit: before invading and occupying Palestine, European Zionists considered establishing a Jewish state in East Africa. In 1903, they explored the "Uganda Scheme," which aimed to carve out a Jewish country from modern-day Kenya.

Part 2 of the series delves into another intriguing fact: Zionists in Europe considered establishing a state in Argentina. Moise Ville was envisioned as the "Promised Land" before the focus ultimately shifted to Palestine.

The final series uncovers yet another potential site where some Zionists contemplated creating a Jewish state — in the middle of the United States. This project, located in New York, was called the "Jewish State of Ararat."

These segments collectively highlight the diverse and global considerations of the Zionist movement before settling and occupying historic Palestine.

Excellence in video and television

Established in 1979, the Telly Awards celebrate excellence in video and television across all screens.

Initially focused on local, regional, and cable television commercials, the awards have expanded to include a wide range of digital video content, from branded content and documentaries to social media and immersive experiences.

By showcasing the best work created within television and video for all screens, the Telly Awards attract entries from respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers worldwide.

The Telly Awards are judged by members of its judging council — a group of over 200+ working industry leaders.

The recognition underscores TRT World's achievement in creating high-quality, engaging content that resonates with global audiences.

SOURCE:TRT World
