TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye leads southern Europe as top developing tourism destination
Türkiye becomes one of the best-performing countries in both the world and Europe, ranks 8th globally in air transport infrastructure according to the Travel and Tourism Development Index of the WEF.
Türkiye leads southern Europe as top developing tourism destination
Türkiye maintained its 13th place in the report’s cultural assets indicator and advanced seven spots in non-leisure resources, reaching 16th place. / Photo: AA / Others
May 22, 2024

Türkiye has emerged as the best developing country in southern Europe for travel and tourism, according to the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024 report.

The latest index, published on Tuesday by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in collaboration with the University of Surrey, ranks Türkiye 29th out of 119 countries, up eight places.

With a score of 4.39 percent, it surpassed the global average by 10.6 percent and the European average by 3 percent, positioning itself as one of the best performing countries in both the world and Europe.

With this rise, Türkiye became the leading country in the southern Europe category, which also includes Croatia, Italy, Malta and Spain.

Türkiye also made a notable 14 percent improvement in the travel and tourism prioritisation indicator, jumping 18 places to become the world's second-highest in this metric.

The country also showed substantial progress in air transport infrastructure, rising 10 places to rank 8th globally.

RelatedTürkiye's tourism hits record high with $42B revenue in 9 months
Recommended

Cultural assets, natural resources

Türkiye maintained its 13th place in the report’s cultural assets indicator and moved up seven spots in non-leisure resources, reaching 16th place.

In the natural resources criterion, Türkiye surged 24 places to rank 32nd.

The WEF updated the index in 2022, changing its name from the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI) to the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI), with a stronger emphasis on sustainability.

Price competitiveness, tourist services and infrastructure, safety and security, human resources and labour market, demand sustainability and business environment are reported as indicators where Türkiye has room for improvement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault