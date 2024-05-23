French President Emmanuel Macron has landed in the Pacific island of New Caledonia for a series of talks during which he will aim to turn the page on riots triggered by a contested electoral reform.

Any attempt to convince the rioters to get off the streets will be a challenge, as will trying to persuade the French-ruled territory's pro-independence parties who blame Macron and his government for the riots that he is there to help.

As he exited the plane at Tontouta International Airport, the French leader told reporters he wanted to ensure that "as quickly as possible there will be a return to peace, calm, security."

The protesters fear the electoral reform, already passed by lawmakers in mainland France some 20,000 km away, will dilute the votes of indigenous Kanaks, who make up 40 percent of the island's population of 270,000 people.

As it is a constitutional reform, it requires a meeting of both houses of parliament for it to be ratified and Macron has yet to announce a date for that.

"The president is there to initiate discussions which should allow a global political agreement to emerge," Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told the Senate. "This is the only way to reach ... a path of forgiveness and a path to the future."

Macron, he said, will appoint a team of senior officials who will stay on the island as long as needed to help achieve that.

No pre-conceived plan