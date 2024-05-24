CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
More than 100 people killed by a landslide in Papua New Guinea
A catastrophic landslide struck Kaokalam village in Papua New Guinea's remote Enga province, causing loss of life and property.
More than 100 people killed by a landslide in Papua New Guinea
Dozens of local men and women scrambled over the piles of rock and soil, digging, crying out, listening for survivors or standing scanning the scene in disbelief. / Photo: AFP
May 24, 2024

A massive landslide has struck Papua New Guinea's highlands, local officials and aid groups said, with many feared dead.

The disaster hit in Kaokalam village, in Papua New Guinea's remote Enga province at around 3:00 am local time on Friday.

Provincial governor Peter Ipatas told AFP that a big landslide had caused "loss of life and property".

Images from the scene showed a vast bite of rock and soil cleaved off from a densely vegetated hill.

A long and wide scar of car-size boulders, felled trees and dirt stretched down toward the valley floor.

The remains of many corrugated tin shelters could be seen at the foot of a large landslide.

RelatedFresh floods kill 66 in Faryab, northern Afghanistan

Victim number unknown

Dozens of local men and women scrambled over the piles of rock and soil, digging, crying out, listening for survivors or standing scanning the scene in disbelief.

Some became instant rescuers, donning wellington boots, strapping on head torches, picking up machetes and long-handled axes to help clear the rubble.

Recommended

As they moved around, children carried on their mother's backs could be heard crying.

"The landslide hit around three last night and it looks like more than 100 houses got buried. It is not yet known how many people were in those houses," Vincent Pyati, president of the local Community Development Association, told AFP.

"The number of victims is unknown."

Aid agencies, including the Papua New Guinea Red Cross and CARE, said they had received confirmation of the landslide but were working to find out more.

Sitting just south of the equator, the area gets frequent heavy rains.

This year has seen intense rainfall and flooding.

In March, at least 23 people were killed by a landslide in a nearby province.

The Australian government said it was "making enquiries with local authorities to determine whether any Australian have been affected."

"The Australian Government offers its sympathies to those affected by landslides in Papua New Guinea."

RelatedPapua New Guinea struck by deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter