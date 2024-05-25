Yemen's Houthi group has said they had postponed the release of around 100 prisoners belonging to government forces that had previously been announced to take place on Saturday.

A Houthi official told Reuters that the delay was because of "technical reasons", adding the release would take place at another time.

The head of the Houthi Prisoner Affairs Committee, Abdul Qader al-Murtada, said on Friday that the group would release more than 100 prisoners in what he called "a unilate ral humanitarian initiative".