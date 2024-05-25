WORLD
Israel detains 15 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank
At least 8,855 Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in West Bank since October 7, according to Palestinian figures.
The Israeli forces beat and abused Palestinians and damaged their homes and properties/ Photo: AA
May 25, 2024

The Israeli army has detained at least 15 Palestinians from areas across the occupied West Bank.

According to a joint statement released on Saturday by the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since October 7, 2023 to 8,855.

The arrests mainly took place in the cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya, and Hebron.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, the Israeli forces beat and abused Palestinians and damaged their homes and properties, the statement added.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

More than 500 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

SOURCE:AA
