WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 20 killed in attack on central Mali village
Mali's insurgency took root during a 2012 Tuareg uprising that has since spread across the Sahel and to the north of West African costal countries.
Over 20 killed in attack on central Mali village
Fighters gained ground over the years despite costly foreign military efforts. / Photo: AA
May 26, 2024

Over 20 civilians were killed in an attack in central Mali, a local official said on Sunday.

The attack on Saturday targeted a village in the Circle of Bankass in Mopti region - one of several areas in Mali's north and centre where armed groups have been waging an insurgency since 2012.

Bankass Mayor Moulaye Guindo said unidentified armed assailants attacked villagers on their way to work their fields.

Recommended

"Yesterday we counted 19 deaths but today it is more than 20," he said via tele phone.

Fighters gained ground despite costly foreign military efforts to push them back, killing thousands and displacing millions in the process as they have attacked towns, villages and military targets.

Authorities' failure to protect civilians have contributed to two coups in Mali, one in neighbouring Burkina Faso and one in Niger since 2020

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections