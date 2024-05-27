"Sunday's attack on Rafah, which came after the International Court of Justice's order, has exposed the treacherous and bloody nature of the terror state," Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

President Erdogan on Monday blasted Israel over its weekend attack against Rafah, which was previously designated as a "safe area."

Related How Israel uses seductive imagery to hide its military transgressions

Erdogan also lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: "The embattled Netanyahu and his murderous network trying to extend grip on power by massacring people as they fail to defeat Palestinian resistance."

Netanyahu imitates war criminals

"Netanyahu won't be able to save himself from being lamented like (former Yugoslav strongman Slobodan) Milosevic, (genocide convict Bosnian Serb politician Radovan) Karadzic, and (late German dictator Adolf) Hitler, who he is imitating," the president also said.