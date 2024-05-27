Around 10,000 demonstrators have gathered in Paris to protest against Israel's military invasion of Gaza, a day after what Israel called a "precision strike" killed at least 45 people in a tent camp in Gaza's Rafah city, burning alive Palestinians, decapitating some babies and wounding 250 others.

On Monday evening French protesters gathered by the Saint Augustin area in the capital's 8th district, not far from the Israeli Embassy, chanting "Long live the struggle of the Palestinian people", "What do we want? A ceasefire!", "there are no two sides to genocide", "Israel a terrorist, Macron an accomplice".

"It is a massacre too many," said Francois Rippe of the Association France-Palestine Solidarity group that organised the rally, that the Paris police service said involved about 10,000 people.

"They start a fire in a camp for displaced, they burn people and we (France) don't even summon the Israeli ambassador to ask for an account. It is just not acceptable," Rippe added.

One large banner at the rally showed presidents Emmanuel Macron of France, Joe Biden of the United States and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the slogan "it is humanity they are assassinating".

Earlier on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "outraged" by the Israeli massacre in Rafah that also prompted an outcry from global leaders.